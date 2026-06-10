Ex-Air Canada captain accused of flying for 16 years without proper license

A former Air Canada pilot has been charged after flying for years without a proper license, Canadian police said Tuesday.

Geoffrey Wall, of Barrie, Ontario, is alleged to have operated as an airline captain between 2009 and 2025 without a license to fly large commercial passenger planes, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police said he piloted more than 900 flights domestically and internationally without the required license. Air Canada confirmed that one of its pilots held a valid commercial pilot license, but was promoted to captain without the required airline transport pilot license.

OTHER NEWS | Florida pilot sues over multimillion-dollar renaming of airport after Trump, citing safety concerns

Deputy police chief Nick Milinovich alleged that 59-year-old Wall "has been flying for years misrepresenting himself and his credentials to his employer and regulatory officials using fraudulent licensing documents.”

“This is similar to a doctor that is licensed to practice family medicine but is doing brain surgery in their office,” Milinovich added.

The airline said a pilot was removed from active duty once it was discovered that he did not have the correct license, which was voluntarily reported to Transport Canada, the regulator. The pilot is no longer employed by the airline.

Police said anomalies were detected in a documentation check. Transport Canada contacted police earlier this year.

Air Canada claimed safety was not compromised and an audit of its pilots found no other instances of non-compliance.

AIR CANADA NEWS | Air Canada pilots honored as remains repatriated following NYC collision

“Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot every 12 months,” the airline said in a statement.

“However, appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry’s multilayered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with utmost seriousness.”

The airline declined to comment further due to privacy law and an active criminal investigation.

The airline, which did not name the pilot, said he has been fined by Transport Canada for not having the correct license to be an aircraft captain.

Police also say the accused filed a false report to police about allegedly stolen pilot documentation.

Wall made about $2.9 million Canadian ($2.1 million) during his time as captain, police said.

A lawyer for Wall couldn't be reached immediately.

Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon said the federal government would review the case and ensure improvements, “if there are any,” would be made. Despite the lengthy alleged fraud, he said the system to detect such issues had worked.

“I am gratified that we were able to detect this issue and get it dealt with,” he said.

