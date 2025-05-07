Pakistan vows retaliation in response to Indian missile strikes

India fired rockets into Pakistan on Wednesday, killing more than two dozen people and raising tensions between the two long-time adversaries to the brink of war.

Analysts see this as a massive escalation in the situation between India and Pakistan, triggered by an attack that occurred in Indian-administered Kashmir last month, when gunmen killed 26 people — mainly Indian tourists.

India had indicated that it would respond militarily, and its recent actions targeted nine sites it claims are linked to terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. However, Pakistan contends that none of these targets were actually militant camps, asserting that the strikes resulted in civilian deaths, including children.

In response to the attacks, Pakistan has described the incident as an “act of war,” with officials stating their intention to respond. Pakistan's defense minister announced that military operations were already underway and emphasized that Pakistan would retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

This exacerbates concerns given that both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed nations.

The international community is now urging both sides to engage in dialogue and work towards a resolution. U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the situation on Tuesday, expressing hope for a swift end to the conflict. The United Kingdom has also voiced willingness to support de-escalation efforts, and the United Nations has called for restraint.

In addition to the airstrikes, there has been ongoing shelling across the de-facto border in Kashmir, with India reporting that 10 civilians have been killed due to the exchanges.

