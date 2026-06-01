Kenyans protest plan for Ebola treatment facility for Americans exposed to the virus

Hundreds of Kenyans have taken to the streets in Nanyuki, in the central part of the country, to protest a plan by the Kenyan and U.S. governments to establish a quarantine facility to treat American citizens exposed to the Ebola virus.

Many of the demonstrators are young Kenyans who say it is not right for their government to agree to U.S. demands to bring in American citizens exposed to Ebola. Protesters say the disease is contagious and could spread rapidly in the small town, affecting many people.

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Demonstrators gathered near the military air base where the treatment facility is planned, saying they would not leave until the plan is stopped. The protests come after a Kenyan high court ordered last week the suspension of the plan, ruling it was not right and that the governments must wait until a court hearing is completed.

Some protesters said they saw American planes flying into the air base and equipment being deployed in the area, which they say triggered the demonstrations.

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Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has urged countries bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — where the latest outbreak began — to step up preparedness and work with health officials to increase surveillance, testing and screening for the disease. To date, nearly 300 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the DRC.