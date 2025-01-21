LIST: Winter weather road closures

Here's a list of road closures that have been issued for Acadiana because of the winter weather that began January 21. Officials are asking residents to stay off the roads, except for emergencies.

From the Lafayette Sheriff's Office: Beginning Tuesday, January 21, travel may become extremely hazardous, if not impossible, with conditions potentially lasting until Saturday or Sunday.

𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲’𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲:

• Stay off the roads entirely if possible.

• Remember, conditions worsen faster on bridges and overpasses.

Here are the closures we have as of 4 a.m. Tuesday:

INTERSTATE CLOSURE: I-10 from I-49 to LA 415 (Lobdell)

DOTD advises motorists that Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions from I-49 to LA 415 (Lobdell) beginning at 3 a.m., Tuesday, January 21. Motorists are advised to stay off the roadways as many roads are becoming impassable due to the winter weather conditions. DOTD crews will continue to monitor state bridges and roadways. For the latest on closures visit www.511la.org

More Interstate Closures:

• I-10 from US 51 (Laplace Exit 209) to US 190B (Fremaux Ave Exit 265)

• I-55 from I-10 (Laplace) to exit 22 (Ponchatoula)

These closures will begin at 4 a.m., Tuesday, January 21.