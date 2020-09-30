Wine, Women, and Shoes Goes Virtual

Children across Acadiana have faced challenges throughout this Covid-19 pandemic.

For those who are part of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana, those challenges have been magnified.

Kalli Christ, executive director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, said it is been important for them to remain a constant in the lives of their Littles.

Christ said they were able to transition into E-matching and keep Bigs and Littles communicating virtually.

She said events, like Wine, Women, and Shoes, play a big role in keeping their program going to help those who need them most.

"We're super excited about what we've been able to do," Christ said. "Work hasn't stopped. It has only become more urgent and more necessary for kids in the community. We're appreciative for the community support through events, like wine, women, and shoes to help us continue what we're doing."

Wine, Women, and Shoes will start on Thursday, October 1 and end on October 8th with a watch party.

Go to https://www.winewomenandshoes.com/event/acadiana for more information.