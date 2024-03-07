You could win a trip to see the solar eclipse from an airplane

If you already booked a trip to see the total solar eclipse that’ll sweep across North America on April 8, you might want consider a change of plans. Southwest Airlines is giving away tickets to two flights that should cross the eclipse’s path of totality at the right time for you to experience the eclipse from 38,000 feet in the air.

Just think: At cruising altitude, there are no clouds to get in the way of your eclipse viewing, so weather won’t be a factor. All you need is a window seat and a pair of eclipse glasses.

Winning the contest will land you and a friend on one of two flights, both on April 8: Dallas (Love Field) to Pittsburgh or Austin, Texas, to Indianapolis. If you don’t already live in one of the cities where the flights originate, Southwest will also cover your airfare to get there from wherever you live (in the U.S.).

MORE: Why you need AirTags or Tile trackers for your luggage

Oh, and Southwest and Omni Hotels and Resorts paired up for the “Solarbration” sweepstakes, because once you’ve had your eclipse experience, you’ll need a place to stay for the night. So your lodging will be covered, too — in an eclipse-themed room at an Omni Hotel. Winners will get a free stay in their departure city as well as at their destination.

Omni Hotels

When you enter the sweepstakes, you’ll have to select which flight you’d prefer:

Southwest Flight 1252: Departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:40 p.m. Central, arriving in Pittsburgh at 4:20 p.m. Eastern. Free stay at Omni Dallas Hotel and Omni William Penn. Or:

Southwest Flight 1721: Departs Austin at 12:55 p.m. Central, arriving in Indianapolis at 4:15 p.m. Eastern. Free stay at Omni Austin Hotel Downtown and Omni Severin Hotel.

You have to be 21 or older to enter, and the contest is open to legal residents of the U.S. (Alaska and Rhode Island are excluded).

The deadline to enter is 8 a.m. Central on March 11. But with daylight saving time arriving on Sunday to throw off our sleep schedules, we think it’s best to enter now!

You could win a trip to see the solar eclipse from an airplane originally appeared on Simplemost.com