Whipped Lemonade Is The New Drink To Try Before Summer Ends

Copyright mistermezsskitchen
<a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@mistermezsskitchen/video/6992274221351062789?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1">mistermezsskitchen</a>
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 14:28:12-04

The newest TikTok food trend is also following the trending weather conditions. Whipped lemonade is a perfect drink to help cool down in the summer heat.

Fans of Dalgona coffee may flip to this frothy citrus concoction after seeing some of the TikTok videos making whipped lemonade (aka creamy or blended lemonade).

There are many versions of whipped lemonade out there but they all seem to involve lemons or a lemon substitute, ice, water, sweetened condensed milk, and whipped cream. Either a frother, immersion blender or full-size blender will get you the drink’s foamy consistency.

The basic steps are to blend the lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk and whipped cream together and add water if necessary. If using a small milk frother, the lemon juice, milk and cream are poured over ice cubes instead of trying to blend them all.

The trend seems to have started with TikToker and journalist Marilyn La Jeunesse (@mtlajeunesse) who attributed her recipe to Ready Set Eat.

Variations on the recipe include using powdered lemonade mix or lemon concentrate (or even Kool-Aid), adding strawberries, swapping the dairy for coconut milk, and making it with whipped lemonade with vodka or other alcohol for a version that will make you tipsy. There’s even a fancy lavender whipped lemonade with matcha foam on top.

It also seems like you could use regular heavy whipping cream instead of a canned whipped cream if you’re going to be blending all the ingredients together at high speed anyway.

How does whipped lemonade taste?

Food 52’s TikTok vlogger was a fan, saying the drink was “perfectly creamy, sweet and tart.”

Ahmad Alzahabi (@thegoldenbalance) said the recipe was a 9 out of 10 for him.

Jamie Milne (@everything_delish) subbed in whole milk for the whipped cream and said the result was like a “creamsicle.”

And @mistermezsskitchen enthusiastically endorsed the whipped lemonade with extra whipped cream on top with his signature “bossing” line.

Will you try this lemonade concept?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.

