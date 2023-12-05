Where to watch ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ when the movie comes to streaming

Did you miss your chance to see “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in theaters? The Taylor Swift concert movie sold out at many locations across the country, but soon you can watch it in the comfort of your own home.

The movie will be available to stream starting on Dec. 13 — Swifties know that not only is 13 Taylor’s lucky number, but on Dec. 13 of this year, she’ll celebrate her 34th birthday.

Swift shared that her birthday would mark the film’s release to streaming on social media, writing, “I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!”

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

But where can you watch the Eras Tour film? Right now, Swift’s website says you’ll be able to rent “The Eras Tour” in the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 13 from services including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu Fandango and Xfinity. However, there’s no word yet on when (or whether) it will stream free with your subscription to any of these services.

One thing we know for sure is that the streaming version of “Eras” will include extended scenes from the concert, including Swift’s performances of three songs that weren’t shown in the theater version: “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Long Live.”

The “Eras” movie has grossed around more than $250 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo, breaking box office records, including the record for the highest-grossing concert movie ever released.

Swift is presumed to have achieved billionaire status thanks to the Eras tour, with her concert stops providing an economic boost to the lucky cities that hosted the star. Economists have estimated that the Eras Tour created $5 billion in spending, making her a one-woman adrenaline shot to the economy.

Meanwhile, savvy fans are getting a piece of the pie by selling the commemorative popcorn buckets that accompanied the “Eras” theater screenings. These official AMC “Eras” buckets are now going for $40 or more on sites such as Etsy and eBay.

These buckets might sell out as Dec. 13 approaches, but you can always just eat your popcorn straight from the bag as you take in the Swift concert experience from your cozy couch.

Do you plan to watch?

