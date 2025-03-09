Your work week forecast: Sunny start with a Full Lunar Eclipse

It was a cool and cloudy day for Acadiana. Not the type of weather you want paired with losing an hour of sleep, but here we are! Daylight Saving Time officially began today at 2 AM where clocks went forward an hour and will last until November 2025. The high today was 65 and our low was 54. Not a lot of change in our temperature today thanks to those thick lingering clouds insulating us in.

Jobie Lagrange

Tonight we will see temperatures return to the mid 40s while the clouds we have now hang on through the overnight. It's going to stay breezy but rain chances are out of the forecast until Wednesday with plenty of sunshine on the way for Monday and Tuesday!

Tomorrow we will see our high likely hit 70, maybe even a whopping 72. The average daily high currently is 71 so this is right on par for season. A cloudless day will allow us to cool off back into the mid to upper 40s tomorrow night.

The weather remains similar to this until Wednesday, where rain chances return. Currently we are forecasting a 20% chance of rain, but the atmospheric dynamics are being monitored closely because if a better moisture setup happens, we will see a chance of at least marginal severe weather risk.

Beyond that the next big weather system for Acadiana will occur this weekend, as a cold front approaches on Saturday.

Other big weather news for this week is the Total Lunar Eclipse! This will happen Thursday PM into early Friday AM and can be seen from Acadiana (although clouds might be a problem). This will be the last time Acadiana has a chance to see the total lunar eclipse until March of 2026.

Note the times listed are specifically for Lafayette, LA. To find times for your location you can go to: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/lunar/2025-march-14