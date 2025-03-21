Your Weekend Forecast - 30s Today, 80s Tomorrow? Lots of sun ahead!

A Beautiful End to the Workweek

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

Friday starts off on the chilly side, with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s for Acadiana. Since we are under a high pressure system, we will keep clear skies and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm up quite a lot today, and then even more tomorrow. Thank you to radiational heating from the sun! Today's high will be reaching for 70 degrees by the afternoon, most of Acadiana may fall just short of that, depends on how much warm air the winds can bring in from the gulf. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, but other than that, it’s smooth sailing with no rain or fog to worry about. The Red Flag warning from yesterday was allowed to expire, but it is still advised not to burn anything today if avoidable.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

Saturday: Even Warmer and Still Sunny

If you like Friday's forecast, you’ll love Saturday. (My son won't, he loves the cold.) We’re looking at bright blue skies and even warmer temperatures, with highs climbing near 80 degrees. Only in Louisiana do we wake up in the 30s and are near 80 the next afternoon. With the warm air advection occurring (warm air being brought into the area by southern winds off of the gulf waters, bringing in more moist air) there may be the chance for some isolated light showers, but it would be really light and so scattered in nature if it happens. Enjoy the sunny weather, because Sunday night will bring some storms to Acadiana.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

Storms Move In Late Sunday

Sunday will still be warm, with highs near 80 again, but clouds will start rolling in ahead of our next cold front. Not a temperature shattering cold front, but enough to cause some active weather. By Sunday night into early Monday morning, we’ll have to keep an eye on the radar. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a general thunderstorm risk, with strong winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado or two possible. The details are still a bit uncertain, but the timing right now looks to be overnight into early Monday.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

If you have weekend plans, Saturday is the day to be outside. Sunday will start off quiet, but by the evening, expect a more unsettled setup. Stay weather-aware as we get closer, and we’ll keep you updated on any changes.