Your full Halloween forecast is here

Here is your official Trick or Treating forecast:

Halloween night will be cool, clear, and nice! All treats, no tricks here. Lows will fall from the 60s near sunset to the mid 50s through the overnight, so if you'll be out for the night, plan on temperatures dropping steadily after sunset after daytime high temperatures rise to the 70s. Sunset will occur Halloween night around approximately 6:22 PM.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

But wait, there's more!

On Sunday Daylight Saving Time ends, meaning clocks fall back. The sunset time on Sunday will be 5:20 PM.

The forecast through Halloween night is easy, on Saturday we get another cold front and with it comes some scattered to isolated thunderstorms. These will mainly be coastal, putting our rain chances for the PM hours at roughly 30 to 40%. There won't be a lot of moisture, so we aren't expecting heavy rainfall totals.

After that we get more nights of nice, chilly fall weather with highs through next week staying in the 70s.