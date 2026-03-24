You Guessed It! Quiet warm weather continues

Daniel Phillips

New day, same forecast.

Temperatures return to the mid 80s in the afternoon with a light breeze from the north.

Clouds will move in a little after lunch time with a weak frontal boundary, but will be gone be tomorrow.

The clouds won't produce any rain and we'll remain on the dry side for the rest of the week.

Daniel Phillips

Cooler weather does seem to be on the horizon with a slight dip in temperatures over the weekend, but that dip mostly just returns them to normal.

Highs will rebound by the work week though and with an influx of moisture we'll see rain chances inch up through next week.

Models aren't definitive on any organized rain or thunderstorms but it'll certainly be a time to keep an eye on.