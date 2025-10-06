Work week kicks off with a scattering of showers

Daniel Phillips

It's shaping up to be a gloomy start to the week with plenty of clouds hanging around across Acadiana, with a decent scattering of showers to go along with it.

An upper level low that developed in the Gulf of the weekend is lifting north on Monday and bringing some heavy rain in east Louisiana along as it does.

The heaviest showers are generally anticipated east of the Atchafalaya Basin and will be a little more broken up in Acadiana.

Still I would expect some of us will be dealing with some wet conditions for Monday morning's commute.

Rain is expected to taper off through the remainder of the day and we'll start to see some sunshine breaking through by the afternoon.

The moisture that lingers around is going to produce a little fog early Tuesday morning with poor visibility possible.

While the fog burns the moisture will linger and with a little day time heat a few isolated showers through the middle of the week won't be out of the question.

Dry air will return to the area on Thursday and will set up an absolutely spectacular weekend forecast for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.