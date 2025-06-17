With the exception of a couple of days, better than normal rain chances continue

With the exception of a couple of days, better than normal rain chances will continue for Acadiana at least through the end of next week.

Fortunately, the area may see a slight break Wednesday with rain chances possibly as low as 30-40% for the area, but per usual, Lafayette Parish could be a favorite of one of the "fewer" storms...

Rob Perillo/KATC

This also has to do with a small climatological feedback mechanism where saturated grounds from storms over the last week...in some spots pushing 15-17" in that span (see below), there's additional moisture and instability for any storms to feed on.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As of Tuesday afternoon, the rain chance for Acadiana Wednesday will be closer to 30-40%, but possibly 10-20% higher for Lafayette parish and surrounding areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

All in all, the atmosphere looks less unstable tomorrow which should also provide the area for some much-need sun, especially during the morning hours.

By Thursday, more moisture and more instability aloft will return allowing for our rain chances to shoot back up to 60-70% for the afternoon hours once again.

Slightly drier more stable air could advance toward the region Friday into Saturday, with our lowest rain chances in weeks coming Saturday, tentatively set at 20%.

Overall, a similar pattern will continue Sunday into next week, where a weakness aloft between two ridges of high pressure will all but insure better than normal rain chances that may indeed finish out the month.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Look ahead into July, it does appear that drier and hotter weather will be an eventuality just in time for the 4th of July week...fingers crossed.