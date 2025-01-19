Winter Storm Warnings issued...Record snows possible

Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Acadiana for Tuesday for the impending historic snowfall event that is expected to unfold.

Acadiana remains on track for a snowfall that not been seen in more than 60 years!

Little change to our forecast thinking has changed since yesterday with the onset of precipitation around midnight Monday night and accumulating snow by daybreak Tuesday.

Snowfall totals of at least 4-6" will be possible which would be the highest amounts on record since the 19th century!

Including the latest model timing per the GRAF model with snow totals estimated by the Euro, GFS, and GRAF...averaging the three for your location would be as good of a guess as any.

It should be noted that the latest runs of the GFS and Euro have "inched" downward just a bit.

Brutal cold and wind chills will follow this weather system...latest forecast temperatures:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Acadiana and Central/Southern Louisiana....

Per the NWS total snow and sleet accumulations between 4 and 6 inches and ice accumulations up to 0.02 inches possible south of the I-10 corridor to the coast. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph...

Plan on hazardous road conditions Tuesday through Wednesday...If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency...

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511...Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve...

If you must go outside, dress in layers...Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat...Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia...Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat...

Persons should consider delaying travel..Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary...bitter cold follows with temperatures in the teens accompanied by single digit wind chills Tuesday night into Wednesday...

Cold Weather Advisories will likely be in effect through Thursday morning...Sub-freezing temperatures at night for the coming week could keep snow and ice on the ground and in the region perhaps until the weekend...

Temperatures however, will moderate Friday into the weekend...Residents are urged to have a plan and provisions for at least 2-3 days in place by Monday night...Stay with KATC, katc.com and social media for further updates...

