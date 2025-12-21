Winter Solstice and the Grinch who stole the coldness: record heat today with more fog tomorrow

Currently there are two competing air mass boundaries with a lingering stalled front between them across Acadiana that's drifted further south than some models originally anticipated. You can see where those two intersect, as it's causing a horizontal line of storms that's been on-going for a little while now. This has led to some ongoing showers and thunderstorms.

We hit a record high temperature today, which was set at 80° back in 1948. It's a wild time to hit a record high temperature given that today is the Winter Solstice, our shortest day of the year and the start of astronomical winter. Ironically temperatures were also astronomical and allowed us to get some strong convection going.

However, once the rain does finally ease up later tonight, we have more dense fog to deal with. Visibility is projected to drop to next to nothing so please, be mindful of it in your early AM travels.

The fog will cause major visibility issues, especially south of I10 and towards the coast so be mindful and leave yourself plenty of extra travel time in the morning.

You'll also want to grab your umbrella because showers will continue to be scattered through most of tomorrow also thanks to this same stalled frontal boundary.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Tomorrow is honestly another day similar to today as that stalled frontal boundary still lingers but does eventually weaken/get mixed out by the late afternoon/evening.

So another day of scattered/isolated showers, hot temperatures, humidity, fog, and wondering why Santa isn't bringing us cold weather for Christmas.

Unfortunately, this isn't a cold front we are dealing with and temperatures won't drop throughout the week.

A ridge of high pressure (high pressure, happy weather) will set in and cause highs near 80 throughout the week with drier conditions. The models are split on the timing of the next cold front next weekend, but by the time it does get here, Santa will most certainly be back at the North Pole until next year. We get Grinchmas weather this year.