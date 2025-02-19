Winter Returns: Frigid temperatures move in for the next few days

Daniel Phillips

Winter is back (for a limited time only).

Temperatures will slowly fall through the day on Wednesday, effectively making our morning temperatures the highs for the day.

While the thermometer will be down in the 30s through most of the day a strong north wind will make the wind chill the important number to follow.

Wind chill values will sit in the low 30s and upper 20s through the remainder of the day, and even getting into the teens by Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory as extended exposure to these kind of wind chill values can lead to hypothermia and frostbite.

Overnight lows will drop down into the 20s overnight so if you've still got exposed pipes it may be best to get them wrapped up as temperatures may be down below freezing for over 8 hours tonight.

If your pipes made it through the last round of cold weather chances are they'll be alright as this is no where near as extreme as the temperatures were back during the snow storm.

Thursday night will be another night where temperatures drop down into the 20s so Friday will get started with below freezing temperatures before slowly warming up.

Temperatures won't return to more normal values until over the weekend which is when we could get our next round of rain moving across the area.

This rain will come along a warm front which will bring a return to spring weather for most of next week.