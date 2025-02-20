Winter Hangs Around: Cold continues on Thursday with another hard freeze on the way

Daniel Phillips

We've got at least another day of winter to get through before we start to see a slow improvement in temperatures over the weekend.

Highs on Thursday are expected to remain in the low 40s, with wind chill values likely staying below freezing for the majority of the day.

Skies will clear through the day and we should get a good amount of sunshine overall, but those same clear skies will allow for another cold night.

Lows will be back down in the mid 20s for another night, but once we pull above freezing on Friday we should stay there for a while.

It will still remain pretty chilly on Friday with highs sitting in the upper 40s and lows getting down into the upper 30s, but a calmer wind should mean a less drastic wind chill.

Clouds will return by the end of the week and we'll be looking at some gray skies for both Saturday and Sunday.

Mardi Gras is around the corner and there's obviously a ton going on this weekend, but the only day that could see real impacts from the weather will be Sunday.

Krewe de Canialles and Krewe of Rio Parades will be chilly but I wouldn't expect any nasty weather for either, sane thing for the Scott Mardi Gras Parade.

We'll be back to normal through next week with no real inclement weather expected through at least next weekend.