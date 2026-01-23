Winter Approaches: The Latest Forecast Details as the Weekend Arrives

Daniel Phillips

The forecast remains a bit of a mess this morning, but we are feeling a little more confident regarding some aspects of the weekend.

Showers will arrive on Saturday and will remain liquid rain through the course of the day as temperatures will stay in the mid 50s through the afternoon.

There may be just enough lift along the frontal boundary to produce a thunderstorm or two but severe weather doesn't look to be an issue.

Temperatures will start to drop Saturday night and this is where the forecast becomes a little less clear, and a few degrees will make a major difference.

This will be the time period that will determine whether Acadiana sees any freezing rain or if it'll just be a very cold liquid rain going into Sunday.

Naturally models seem split here with the EURO remaining much warmer (as it has done for most of the week) while the GFS has been consistently colder and more aggressive with freezing rain.

Candidly I've lent much more on the EURO for this forecast given some of the performance issues with the GFS over the last few weeks.

We finally got into the window that some of the higher resolution models can start to work and it looks like the GRAF may be splitting the difference a little.

This seems to go inline with our thinking through most of the week with minor impacts possible north of Highway 190, with areas along and south of I-10 likely avoiding any kind of freezing rain.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will drop through the day on Sunday as the showers slowly taper off, and as long as we stay above freezing while it's raining we'll avoid winter precipitation.

Acadiana will likely be at freezing by the time the sunsets and temperatures will drop down into the low 20s by Monday morning with windchill values in the low teens.

This could still cause some bridges and overpasses to get slick with leftover moisture freezing overnight, but I doubt we see widespread roadways that are impassable.

You'll want to make sure your pipes are wrapped and taken care of as this is the kind of freeze that can cause plumbing issues.

I wouldn't be surprised if we find ourselves with low water pressure and may be asked to conserve water to start the week.

Rob Perillo

Conditions will be much more severe in north Louisiana and travel north of Alexandria should be avoided.

While Acadiana is facing minimal impacts this will still be a major winter storm in other parts of the deep south with widespread impacts.

Folks in north Louisiana may be facing downed trees and power lines with possible power outages arriving as the temperatures drop.

We'll likely remain right around the freezing line through the forecast so we'll continue to make tweaks as we go but as of now it looks like Acadiana will avoid some of the more severe impacts.