Windy Weather: Wind Advisory issued across Acadiana as winds gust up to 35 mph

Daniel Phillips

The last few showers from Wednesday's front cleared the area in the early hours of Thursday and now in it's wake we'll see a dramatic cool down and major increase in winds.

Strong, gusty winds from the north have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for the remainder of the day.

Winds will be sustained, out of the north, around 20-25 mph but we'll see gusts pushing closer to 35 mph as that dry air surges in behind the front.

Daniel Phillips

Winds will relax briefly Friday and Saturday before ramping back up again on Sunday with another front looming for the start of next week.

In the mean time temperatures will take a sharp drop Thursday, falling almost 20 degrees from Wednesday's highs down into the low to mid 60s.

Lows tonight may drop down into the upper 30s in parts of Acadiana, I doubt there's much if any impact on any of the gardens even with fresh growth.

We'll be no where near frost conditions so newly sprouting buds will be fine.

Cool, quiet weather continues into the weekend with a spectacular forecast set with highs in the 70s and nice cool mornings.

As previously mentioned there's another front on the way for Sunday night, and while we may see a few overnight showers going into Monday it'll be another sharp drop in temperatures.

Highs to start next week may stay in the 50s so don't put away those sweaters just yet.