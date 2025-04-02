Windy Weather Wednesday: Wind Advisory issued as winds gust up to 40 mph

Daniel Phillips

We've made it to the midweek and the weather has really settled down from Monday's round of severe storms.

Winds will be the main area of concern on Wednesday with sustained winds sitting around 20-25 mph and gusts pushing 40 mph through the day.

As a result the NWS has issued a Wind Advisory so be mindful of some things blowing around out there, especially limbs that may have been weakened by Monday's storms.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon and with a little more sunshine for the back half of the week we're expecting them to get a little warmer.

A cloudy Wednesday will give way to a little more sunshine Thursday and Friday, but this will be short lived as showers and storms look to return to Acadiana over the weekend.

Once again, as has been the case all spring long, there's the possibility we see some severe weather.

The storms will arrive Saturday evening, so it won't be a complete washout of a day.

Sunday looks to be wet as well with storms lasting through the night and into Sunday morning.

The bright side to this system though is temperatures will cool down to slightly below normal which will give us another freshen up as we head closer to the summer season.