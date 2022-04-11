Windy & Warm Start to the Week

Low pressure deepening across the middle part of the country, and a deep upper trough across the west will once again keep winds elevated and wind advisories have been posted for Acadiana again Monday. Expect winds to run around 20-25mph with gusts near 30 for most of the day. Those southerly breezes will also bring in the humidity, so the comfort level will be dropping today as it gets more sticky.

KATC Winds Will Be Gusty Monday Afternoon

The upper trough to our west will spin a couple of disturbances in our direction. One today will generally pass north of the region, so rain chances will stay pretty low for Monday. Another disturbance will swing around Tuesday bringing a better chance for showers and storms by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong or severe. Wind, and heavy rain will be the biggest threat, while an isolated tornado threat is possible. Most of Acadiana is under a slight risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

KATC Severe Weather Risk Tuesday

On Wednesday, the severe weather outlook from the SPC puts northern Acadiana in the Enhanced Risk (Level 3), while the southern sections will remain in the Slight Risk Category (Level 2).

KATC Severe Weather Risk Wednesday

A cold front will move through the region. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible again. All severe weather modes will be possible with wind and flooding being the highest risk. Isolated tornadoes and hail will also be possible.

KATC Severe Weather Threats for the Midweek

The front will stall over the Gulf for the latter part of the week. So no big cool down is expected, and clouds and a few showers will persist. Especially over the southern sections. Less rain is expected for the Easter Weekend.