Windy & Warm Friday

After a sunny Thursday, a few changes are in store for the weekend. A large area of low pressure moving across the Great Plains, will continue to intensify as it drifts into the Midwest. Ahead of the front, strong southerly winds will pump moisture in the area. At this time it appears any significant rainfall and severe weather will remain well to the north of the region. This moisture will mainly result in extra cloudiness, with only a few widely scattered showers expected across Acadiana overnight.

KATC Today's Forecast

Temperatures Friday will climb into the lower 80s. With winds gusting as high as 30mph. A weak front will drift into the area early Saturday, with most of the rain along it falling apart. As the front sags toward the coast, we can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Saturday. Morning temperatures will hold around 70, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

If the front gets into the Gulf of Mexico, we may see some slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday morning. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s north and lower 60s south. The front will retreat northward on Sunday. A bit more upper level energy will be moving across the area, so a few showers or thunderstorms are possible later in the day Sunday.

Some unsettled weather could return by Monday and Tuesday with temperatures next week running at or above normal.