Windy and Warm: Temperatures climb today as winds increase

Daniel Phillips

We've got a blustery day on our hands here in Acadiana with southerly winds picking up to around 15-20 mph by the afternoon.

A Wind Advisory has been posted through the day as gusts could push 30 mph.

This is bringing in a ton of warm, muggy air into the region sending temperatures into the mid 70s today and increasing the dewpoint.

We'll get a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with a few more clouds building up going into Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the remainder of the week and the first week of March looks like it will be well above average.

A few showers will be possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning, but they'll be scattered and gone early Friday.

This weak front will freshen us up a little bit sending lows briefly back down into the 50s.