Windy and Cooler

After a strong line of storms blew through Wednesday, skies are expected to be sunny for a while this morning with some cloudiness sliding in later this afternoon. The big difference will be the temperatures and the humidity levels today, both significantly lower as dry, cool air pushes in behind the cold front. But the big story in weather today will be the wind. A wind advisory is in effect today, winds should remain in the 20-25mph range most of the day with some gusts pushing over 35mph!

KATC Day Planner for Thursday

Keep in mind, with yesterday's storms, there was some wind damage to trees, but some of the damage might not be complete. Today's winds should bring down any loose branches not dropped Wednesday. Other, weaker branches could become issues with these higher gusts. Driving might be a bit more difficult too, especially high profile vehicles.

KATC Thursday's Forecast

Temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s today with lower 50s expected overnight. Winds will gradually diminish into Friday, and with mostly sunny skies, temperatures should rebound into the lower 70s. Mild days and cool nights will continue into the weekend with dry conditions into early next week. Trick or treaters should enjoy comfortable weather over the weekend with evening temperatures in the 60s.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

High pressure will hold through the middle part of next week, with a few showers becoming possible about a week from today.