Wind will it end? Your work week forecast & more at 5:30 & 10 PM on KATCTV3.

1. Recap of today's weather

2. 24 Hour Forecast: Cooler temperatures, winds finally easing overnight Monday, clouds burning off overnight. Tomorrow morning you will want to have a jacket ready.

3. Extended & 10 Day Forecast: Cooler temperatures to start the week with lots of sun and a gradual warm up. Near 0 rain chances for the extended forecast.

RECAP:

The cold front pushed trough Acadiana overnight. Thanks to a stable air mass in our mid-levels in the atmosphere, Acadiana was spared from the severe weather threat and received very little rain as well. This has allowed winds to shift from those southern winds bringing in that humid air mass, and brought winds to a Northwesterly direction, allowing temperatures to drop. Clouds linger as an upper level jet stays over Louisiana, but a building high pressure will soon clear those out.

Jobie Lagrange

Jobie Lagrange

South Louisiana had no storm reports over the last 48 hours, we were very lucky. Our northern neighboring states were not nearly as fortunate as they went through days of severe weather outbreaks.

Jobie Lagrange

So many storm reports were made over the last 48 hours the map could not even resolve them all in detail.

Jobie Lagrange

There is a 20-25 degree temperature difference through Acadiana in comparison to yesterday after that strong cold front pushed through the area.

Jobie Lagrange

Tonight, you can expect much more mild conditions. Winds will hang around tonight with some isolated chances for light showers. Tomorrow morning will be chilly so be prepared.

Jobie Lagrange



24-Hour Forecast:

Jobie Lagrange

Tomorrow clouds will linger, and we FINALLY see winds calming through the overnight hours on Monday as the front pushes further from Louisiana and a surface high pressure builds in from our west.

Jobie Lagrange

Extended & 10 Day Forecast:

Jobie Lagrange

Jobie Lagrange

Jobie Lagrange