Wind chill values remain in the 40s as clouds slowly clear

Daniel Phillips

It's going to take a little time to clear those skies after another round of steady rain moved through the area Monday and early Tuesday morning.

We'll get some sunshine eventually but the speed of the clearing will dictate what our temperatures are able to do in the afternoon.

Highs should sit around 50 with clouds clearing by mid morning and plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

The wind chill, however, will likely stay in the 40s through the day as winds will be gusty and out of the north.

Daniel Phillips

Despite the cold, this will be the start of a brief quiet period with temperatures returning to the low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will build through the day on Wednesday and we'll get yet another round of wet weather to move into the area Thursday morning.

These showers have the potential to be fairly heavy and we'll need to monitor for the possibility of some flash flooding.

Early model outputs are suggesting we could pick up an inch or two of rain through most of the area with a few spots that may hit closer to 4-5".

Clouds will then linger through the weekend before sunshine and seasonal temperatures return on Sunday.