Wind Advisory Issued Across Acadiana: Windy, cloudy conditions expected through the day

Daniel Phillips

Windy conditions expected across Acadiana to wrap up the week with gusty conditions expected through the afternoon.

Winds will be blowing out of the southwest between 20-25 mph with gusts that will push closer to 35 mph.

As a result a Wind Advisory has been issued across Acadiana until 6:00 p.m. so be mindful of loose yard debris getting blown around.

Clouds will move in for the day with light passing showers possible in a few areas, although rain will remain fairly isolated.

Temperatures are running above average with highs in the mid 70s the next few days before a brief dip on Sunday.

That dip will be short lived and temperatures will return to the 70s to start next work week.