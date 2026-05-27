Widespread showers move through once again

Daniel Phillips

Moisture remains the key to Acadiana's forecast, and we've got a lot of it.

Tropical moisture from the Gulf has been surging into the area for a while now and that process is set to continue into the weekend and next week.

It doesn't necessarily mean we'll have the highest rain chances every day but it does mean daily downpours will be possible along with the occasional rainy day.

Wednesday is shaping up to be one of those.

An upper level disturbance is set to move through the area this morning bringing with it some gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Daniel Phillips

Rain should arrive in a couple different waves with the first moving through during the morning commute and the second moving through in the afternoon.

While severe weather doesn't look likely some of Wednesday's storms could be on the stronger side with winds gusting around 40 mph and some heavy rain.

Localized flooding will be a concern during the heaviest rain but widespread flooding doesn't look like an issue.

Daniel Phillips

Shower chances will dip slightly for the back half of the week, although not disappearing entirely.

Rain will become more scattered and isolated with longer sunny periods going into the weekend.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s on Wednesday but with the lack of showers we'll see temperatures push 90 over the weekend.