Widely scattered showers continue through the week

Daniel Phillips

There's not going to be a whole lot to say about the weather this week outside of it's going to be wet.

Once again Acadiana will go through a period Tuesday where showers and storms will be popping up across the area.

The rain will hold off until the early afternoon when we'll start to see the first storms bubbling up across the region.

There's a chance one or two of those storms cross over into severe criteria with wind being the main issue with the strongest storms.

As will be the case for the rest of the week individual storms will be able to produce periods of very heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Any flooding concern will be localized to the areas that are seeing the heavy rain, but as we all know roads can struggle during the heavier periods of rain.

The plus side to the rain is temperatures will run a little cooler with highs in the mid to low 80s over the next couple of days and will be a little below average.

All remains quiet in the tropics (despite what you may see on social media) and it looks like it will stay that way through at least the rest of the week.