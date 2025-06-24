Wide scattering of showers continues again Tuesday

Daniel Phillips

Stop me if you've heard this one.

Widely scattered showers and storms will move through during the day producing periods of heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will push low 90s with a heat index near 100 with showers providing brief relief from the heat.

Sounds pretty familiar.

We're not getting a major change in the overall weather pattern Tuesday with the set up more or less the same as the last few days.

There's a few more showers on the radar this morning but that may just alter the timing of the rain a little.

The summer rarely comes with many surprises (and when it does it's usually a bad thing) and the rest of the week will likely follow a very similar pattern.

Now that we're getting into July we'll continue to see the heat build and heat index values will regularly be pushing into the triple digits.

Showers may help a little but only briefly.

We may see a slow evolution of the pattern through the start of July with high pressure attempting to build into the area by July 4th.

If this ridge is successful it'll result in a drier but hotter holiday.