Wetter weather moving in through the weekend and into next week

Daniel Phillips

We're right back at it as we get ready to wrap up the work week.

Showers and storms are back in the forecast this afternoon and we've even seen a handful of coastal showers popping up this morning.

Highs will return to the same levels they were at yesterday give or take a degree, and overall there's not much deviation from the typical pattern.

Daniel Phillips

The weekend is looking a little more unsettled as moisture pools along a frontal boundary that will stall across the region.

A few more showers are expected on Saturday afternoon but the bulk of the rain will arrive on Sunday.

Sunday will see a few rounds of on and off showers that are going to spill over into the early part of next work week.

There aren't any wash out days expected but they'll be fairly wet with Acadiana getting 2-4" of rain on average through a couple days.

Keep in mind that in isolated areas those numbers can double and we'll be watching for some localized flooding during this time period.