Wet Week Ahead: Showers moving in on Tuesday will usher in a soggy period of weather in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Clouds have moved in to Acadiana to start the week, and look like they'll linger for a while longer.

The gray skies will help keep temperatures cooler and closer to normal compared to the last week with highs around 70.

This will be short lived with a warm front moving back across the area bringing in some rainy weather on Tuesday and stalling just north of Acadiana.

Expect some showers Tuesday afternoon to scatter across the area with unsettled weather continuing into Wednesday.

If we end up seeing any strong storms it will most likely be on Wednesday and the SPC has put us under the lower end Marginal Risk for the day.

The heaviest rain should stay to our north and we're not expecting flooding to be much of an issue, however, if the front reorients itself more centrally over Acadiana we may see higher rain totals.

Showers will return over the weekend so keep the umbrella ready because it looks like it'll be a soggy week.