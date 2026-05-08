Wet weather returns this weekend

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms are returning to Acadiana today and we'll see a series of disturbances move through over the next couple of days.

Rain will be heavy at times and some of the downpours could lead to some localized flooding along low lying areas and slow-draining roadways.

The SPC has put us under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning we could end up seeing one or two thunderstorms flare up through today and tomorrow.

Daniel Phillips

The rain will start to pop up by mid-morning with storms becoming more widespread by the afternoon and evening.

This wet weather will break in the late evening and overnight before moving through again on Saturday.

Storms could get going early on Saturday, but a morning round of rain likely means the remainder of the forecast will look a little drier.

Acadiana remains on the hook for another 2-4" of much needed rainfall, even after all the showers last week all of Acadiana remains under some form of drought.

Daniel Phillips

A few spotty showers will persist on Mother's Day but Sunday looks to be much quieter and warmer.

We'll continue to see warm, dry weather through a majority of next week.