Wet Weather Returns: Showers are back in the forecast later this week

Daniel Phillips

It's a quiet day today, but it is a set up day as we get the atmosphere ready for the remainder of the week.

Steady winds blowing out of the south are going to bring plenty of moisture into the area and start warming up those temperatures.

We'll be back in the low 80s today and dew points should be noticeably higher overnight leading to a warmer morning on Wednesday.

Clouds will build through the day, and while we'll still get some sunshine it does seem like we'll end with grayer skies.

Daniel Phillips

A front is expected to dip down into the north Louisiana on Wednesday which is going to open the door for some streamer showers across Acadiana and some possible severe weather to our north.

Models currently indicating that most of the storms will stay confined to areas north of Alexandria, however, a few break away storms or outflow boundaries could kick off some activity in Acadiana so we'll need to monitor the radar.

The SPC has north Louisiana hatched in for a Slight Risk of severe weather with the slightly lower Marginal Risk for areas in Acadiana.

Daniel Phillips

Currently it looks like heavy showers will be Acadiana's main concern through the rest of the week as the front dips south on Thursday and will then stall out across the area.

This means a fairly wet finish to the work week and we could end up with several rounds of showers really picking up Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

We were able to put a slight dent in our drought last week, but we still need some rain to try and catch up to our deficit so another several rounds of rain this week isn't the worst thing to happen.

During the course of this unsettled period Acadiana could pick up 2-4" of rain through a multi day time period, and we may see some localized flooding during the heaviest downpours.

Daniel Phillips

This does mean some tricky forecasting for this year's Frog Festival out in Rayne so festival goers will want to make sure they stay up to date with the radar.