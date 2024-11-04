Wet weather for Election Day and tropics active again

Daniel Phillips

It's shaping up to be a pretty busy week in the weather lab trying to keep up with all of the different atmospheric features that may be impacting our weather over the next several days.

We'll start with a quick breakdown of Monday's weather so we can get you up and your way with an idea of what to expect.

Winds will be blowing at a pretty good pace out there coming out of the SE around 15-25 mph with gusts that could top out near 35 mph so a wind advisory has been issued for the day.

Moisture will be piling in from the steady southerly breeze so it will continue to feel fairly muggy and warm outside with highs back in the mid 80s.

Rain chances aren't great but there's enough moisture available that one or two stray showers can't be ruled out.

Expect tides to run a little above normal which could lead to a little minor coastal flooding.

A weak, stalling front will make it's way into Acadiana Tuesday which will spark a round of showers and thunderstorms across the area.

It won't be an all day rain event but shower coverage should be decent and we could end up with a half inch to an inch and half of rain.

Since the storms will be scattered you'll be able to monitor the radar for breaks in the action as you head to the polls to cast your vote.

If you really don't want to get stuck in a shower then getting the vote in early or later in the afternoon will give you the best chance to beat the rain.

The forecast becomes much more complicated after this as we'll be monitoring the tropics with a likely hurricane or tropical storm in the southern Gulf by the end of the week.

I'll get a much more detailed write up on this storm up a little later on this morning, but to catch you up quickly we had PTC 18 develop on Sunday.

It'll have a window to strengthen over the next few days in the Caribbean to a potential hurricane as it approaches Cuba.

Strengthening should halt as it gets into the Gulf of Mexico and it will slowly transition to a tropical storm.

Models seem split on the outcome beyond a few days so it's way to early to talk timing or impacts and you'll notice a much wider cone than normal.

Outside of the tropics it's not much clearer with models unsure how the next round of fronts will progress.

It seems likely that moisture and warmer air will linger around through the rest of the week, but a few potential fronts could bring some relief by the weekend.

As always weather is forever changing as it does we'll be sure to have the latest updates out for you.