Wet weather ends the week on a soggy note

Daniel Phillips

The showers, which started yesterday, are set to continue on and off through the rest of the day.

Passing rounds of light to moderate rain have already started early this morning and will continue into the early morning hours of Saturday.

An occasional downpour or embedded thunderstorm could lead to some localized street flooding with areas in north Acadiana slightly more likely to see pooling rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for that area as they've received the majority of the rain so far and will once again be a focal point for today.

Daniel Phillips

Regions under the flood watch could pick up 2-4 inches of rain with the rest of Acadiana on the hook for about 1-2, a few hotspots could see these number nearly double which would spike flooding concerns.

We've been able to tap into some cooler air which has filtered in behind the front and that influx of cooler air has reduced our chances for severe weather, far southeast Acadiana may hold on to some warmer temperatures which would allow for stronger storms but even then the chances are minor.

That being said don't get caught off guard by the occasional rumble of thunder and flash of lightning.

Highs are going to sit in the 60s this afternoon and we'll drop down into the 50s overnight with winds picking up from the north.

Daniel Phillips

The good news for weekend warriors is that this will all be cleared out by the time the sun comes up on Saturday.

Clouds may be a little more stubborn but the showers will have come to an end.

Cool weather will persist into Saturday, especially when you factor in a strong north wind that will blow through the day.

Folks wanting to spend some time at the Crawfish Festival this weekend won't have to worry about any rain outside of Friday.