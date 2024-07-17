Wet weather continues through the week

Daniel Phillips

A wet pattern is taking hold of Acadiana with showers arriving every day through the rest of this week and through most of next week.

As a front stalls out over Acadiana it's going to open the door for widely scattered showers each and every afternoon, with showers possible any time between mid morning and early evening.

There's no severe weather expected or any complete washout days, however, there's the possibility of some hefty thunderstorms and periods of very heavy rain.

Lightning and gusty winds will be the biggest issues with individual thunderstorms.

On average we'll pick up several inches of rain over the next week, and the only concern will be for a quick downpour leading to some minor street flooding while rain is on going.

In the meantime our traditional summer temperatures will persist although maybe not quite as scorching as some years as we'll get the help from the showers.

Humidity will stay very high so heat index values will persist in the triple digits.

It's pretty common to see these kinds of patterns get stagnant over the summer so this will be the pattern we can expect for a little while.