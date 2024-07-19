Wet weather continues as we wrap up the work week

It's been predictably unpredictable the last few days, and more of those sporadic down pours will continue to end the week.

Showers and storms will swing through the area along a stalled front that moved in on Thursday.

The threats will remain the same with moments of torrential rain leading to the possibility of some minor flooding, and frequent lightning with gusty winds.

It does look like we won't have quite the same amount of shower activity on Saturday but the rain will be back by the end of the weekend.

Next week doesn't look like we'll have much change as we stay in a very wet pattern through at least another week.

The good news is that the clouds and showers will keep temperatures much more moderate and highs will sit in the 80s over the next few days.