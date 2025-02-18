Wet Tuesday Afternoon: Soaking showers in the forecast for today

Daniel Phillips

Showers return to the forecast on Tuesday with some soaking rain in store for the back half of the day.

Clouds will be with us through the day but rain will remain light and sporadic through lunch time, gradually seeing a slight uptick by the late afternoon.

Showers will increase both in coverage and intensity through the night and, while unlikely, there is a small chance we end up with some severe weather.

Showers will taper off early Wednesday morning as clouds hang around for at least another day before also decreasing.

In the meantime highs on Tuesday will sit in the 60s with a sharp drop on the way for the middle of the work week.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the 40s with lows dropping down into the 20s.

Any tender vegetation will need to be covered up and pets will need to be brought inside.

Chances are pipes have already been winterized after all the snow but it may not be a bad idea to insulate those exposed pipes.

We'll see temperatures warm again by the weekend and return to a more spring like pattern for next week.