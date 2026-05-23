Wet, soggy weather to persist through the week

It's been an absolute soaking out there today, and really this pattern is just getting started.

Showers are set to persist through the rest of the night and into the early morning hours of Sunday, before we're hopefully able to catch a quick break.

This break isn't going to last too long and we'll get another cluster of storms popping up likely by mid morning and continuing again through the afternoon.

While showers won't be continuous through the week there's still going to be plenty of them as rain chances remain elevated through the week.

As has been the case for the last few rounds of showers most of Acadiana will sit around 3-5" through the week, but a few areas will get hotspots with totals nearly double that amount.

Severe weather won't be serious issue either, but there's certainly going to be some embedded thunderstorms that could be strong at times.

Temperatures are going to be below average this week given the rainfall with highs consistently in the low 80s.