Wet for Easter?

It's starting to look that Acadiana's weather will be rather unsettled into this weekend, with perhaps a wet and eventually a cooler Easter Sunday as our next cold front arrives this weekend.

In the near-term look for seasonably warm and humid conditions this week with the chance of a few widely scattered showers through Wednesday, and a slightly better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Persistent southerly winds will hold our lows closer to he upper 60s to near 70° while daytime highs should reach into the low-mid 80s under a sun and cloud mix.

The pattern remains unsettled Friday into Saturday with a few showers and likely more cloudiness before our next cold front arrives around Easter.

Models promise a good chance of rain Sunday, and there could be some healthy thunderstorms ahead of the front starting as early as late Saturday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It's too early to say however, whether there will be any severe weather threat, but we'll be able to get a better feel for that as the week wears on.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Plus, rain total forecasts will also change, but for now, we can expect somewhere between 1/2 inch to 1.5" of what is becoming needed rain between the scattered showers this week, and the potentially wetter system this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After the weekend, look for sunny an cooler weather for several days into next week.

Please consult the KATC Radar and 10 Day Forecast for the latest.