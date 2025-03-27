Wet Days On the Way: Soaking showers start up Friday

Daniel Phillips

We've got one more dry day before an absolutely soaking wet pattern emerges for the first half of the weekend.

Clouds ahead of the system will build through the day on Thursday and any sunshine we may see will be fleeting.

Temperatures as a result will sit in the upper 70s and a breeze will start to pick up in the afternoon and getting much windier on Friday.

Showers will start to increase Friday afternoon and will be widely scattered through the rest of the day.

Periods of heavy rain will be possible and as the showers start to pile up we'll need to monitor for some localized flash flooding, particularly Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rain will continue on and off through most of the day on Saturday, finally tapering off in the evening.

Precipitation totals through this time period will sit between 2-3 inches across most of Acadiana with up to 7 inches possible in localized areas.

There's still some disagreement as to weather the corridor of highest rain totals will set up in west Louisiana or east Louisiana so there's still some finessing to come with the forecast.

Regardless it'll be best to be prepared for a very wet stretch of weather and to be mindful when running errands that there may be some roads experiencing some flooding.

Friday night there's a low end risk for some severe weather so while not likely it will still be possible.

If any severe weather develops it will be very isolated and fast moving, but will serve as a good reminder to keep an eye on the radar through the weekend.

After a brief break on Sunday the threat of some isolated severe weather will return Sunday night into Monday morning.