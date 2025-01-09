Wet Days Ahead: Showers Moving In Today and Continue Friday

Daniel Phillips

The much talked about, well advertised round of showers finally makes its way to Acadiana this afternoon.

Rain will move in a little later on in the day which will give temperatures a chance to get above freezing and eliminate the possibility of winter precipitation.

Instead it will be a continuous cold rain that will go through the afternoon and all the way into Friday morning.

Acadiana looks like we'll pick up between about one and half to two and half inches of rain which will fill up the ditches but shouldn't lead to much of a flood threat.

Rain will persist through Friday morning and then will slowly begin to taper off through the day, although clouds will keep everything very damp going into the weekend.

It will be followed by another slight dip in temperatures with lows back in the mid 30s Saturday morning but it won't be as cold as the last few nights.

Speaking of temperatures they'll stay below average through the rest of next week with highs in the 50s and lows down in the 40s.

Figuring out rain for next week seems to be a little trickier with models a little all over the place but we should get some clarity on that as we get through the weekend.