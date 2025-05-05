Wet Days Ahead: Heavy showers brings flooding potential this week

Daniel Phillips

Don't let Monday deceive you, this is not going to be an overly pleasant week in the weather world.

Despite a fantastic start with cool morning temperatures Monday and plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, a majority of this week is going to be wet.

Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s but as a warm front lifts north through the night we'll keep the lows in the upper 60s with a massive increase in moisture.

The moisture will be in place for a series of upper level disturbances that will start making their way across the area on Tuesday sparking widespread showers and storms.

Rain will start Tuesday evening and periods of heavy rain will continue on and off through the remainder of the week.

In anticipation of some very heavy showers a Flood Watch has been issued for the all of Acadiana starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.

Totals for the next several days look like they'll average between 4-8" of rain with locally higher amounts.

The bulk of this rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday which is when the flooding threat will be at the highest.

This is a tremendous amount of water so if you have time on Monday going through your property and making sure drainage ditches are clear wouldn't be a bad idea.

Roads will struggle to drain, especially during the periods of active rain so be prepared this week for longer, more complicated commutes.

On top of everything else there's a chance we see some severe weather in the mix but severe storms will remain isolated.

The risk this week will primarily be for flooding.

The breaks in the showers will start to increase on Thursday with rain finally tapering off by the end of the week and the weekend.