Weekend Weather: Beautiful forecast on deck for the next few days

Daniel Phillips

March is a wild month.

Earlier this week we saw temperatures unable to get below 70, yesterday we weren't able to get above 70, and this morning we'll make a run down into the 30s.

Trying to plan an outfit for the day, good luck.

If you couldn't tell from a quick ramble about temperatures there's not much to talk about today as we sit on the verge of a beautiful weekend with highs in the 70s and cool mornings down in the 50s.

Sunshine will be dominant today and tomorrow with only a few early clouds on Sunday, although we'll see clouds slowly build through the day.

We've got a quick hitting front swinging through overnight Sunday into Monday, but severe dynamics look to stay to our north so outside of a few passing storms we won't get much.

We'll see another drop in temperatures on Monday with highs in the 50s and a return of the 30s Tuesday morning, but most of the week will be quiet and mild.