Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weekend Weather: Beautiful forecast on deck for the next few days

Daniel Three Day.png
Daniel Phillips
Daniel Three Day.png
Posted
Headlines - 2Line.png

March is a wild month.

Earlier this week we saw temperatures unable to get below 70, yesterday we weren't able to get above 70, and this morning we'll make a run down into the 30s.

Trying to plan an outfit for the day, good luck.

If you couldn't tell from a quick ramble about temperatures there's not much to talk about today as we sit on the verge of a beautiful weekend with highs in the 70s and cool mornings down in the 50s.

Sunshine will be dominant today and tomorrow with only a few early clouds on Sunday, although we'll see clouds slowly build through the day.

We've got a quick hitting front swinging through overnight Sunday into Monday, but severe dynamics look to stay to our north so outside of a few passing storms we won't get much.

We'll see another drop in temperatures on Monday with highs in the 50s and a return of the 30s Tuesday morning, but most of the week will be quiet and mild.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.