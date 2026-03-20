Weekend Weather: Beautiful forecast as we head into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

Let's just get straight to the point this morning, it's Friday and everyone (myself included) is just trying to get to the weekend.

The weather stays very pleasant as we wrap up the work week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will remain out of the south and the breeze will be a little more pronounced today, leading to a slightly warmer weekend.

Highs will push into the 80s Saturday afternoon and that's where they'll sit through a majority of next week.

Skies remain clear and conditions remain dry with rain holding off until early April.