Wednesday front cools Acadiana down; better rain chances for Sunday

A cool front is on the way to Acadiana Wednesday with a brief chill to follow, while better rain chances are expected to develop for the latter part of the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect breezy and mild conditions overnight through Wednesday morning with clouds building toward daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy with a few spotty, brief light showers possible. Highs should reach the upper 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, seasonably cool conditions follow with lows Wednesday night dipping into the 40s and highs Thursday topping out in the more winter-like mid-60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday night into Friday morning Acadiana could possibly flirt with the upper 30s for portions of the area (GRAF temperature model below is usually overly aggressive).

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana will warm back up for the weekend with our next weather-maker expected to bring showers and storms developing Sunday afternoon and become mostly likely into the night ending early Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There's a lower end severe threat just to our north Sunday per the Storm Prediction Center's "Day 6 Outlook" but this shouldn't be as ferocious as the previous Friday/Saturday system we just saw impacting the U.S.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Nonetheless, Acadiana may get hatched in for a marginal to perhaps a slight risk north into Sunday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Euro model has been getting more positive for perhaps a decent rainfall, upping amounts perhaps closer to an inch in spots Sunday into early Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, fire danger could increase through the end of this week. See post below: