Wednesday front cools Acadiana down; better rain chances for Sunday

A cool front is on the way to Acadiana Wednesday with a brief chill to follow, while better rain chances are expected to develop for the latter part of the weekend.

In the near term, expect breezy and mild conditions overnight through Wednesday morning with clouds building toward daybreak.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy with a few spotty, brief light showers possible. Highs should reach the upper 70s.

Thereafter, seasonably cool conditions follow with lows Wednesday night dipping into the 40s and highs Thursday topping out in the more winter-like mid-60s.

Thursday night into Friday morning Acadiana could possibly flirt with the upper 30s for portions of the area (GRAF temperature model below is usually overly aggressive).

Acadiana will warm back up for the weekend with our next weather-maker expected to bring showers and storms developing Sunday afternoon and become mostly likely into the night ending early Monday.

There's a lower end severe threat just to our north Sunday per the Storm Prediction Center's "Day 6 Outlook" but this shouldn't be as ferocious as the previous Friday/Saturday system we just saw impacting the U.S.

Nonetheless, Acadiana may get hatched in for a marginal to perhaps a slight risk north into Sunday night.

The Euro model has been getting more positive for perhaps a decent rainfall, upping amounts perhaps closer to an inch in spots Sunday into early Monday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, fire danger could increase through the end of this week. See post below:

