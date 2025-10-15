Weather stays quiet as moisture slowly returns

Daniel Phillips

Quiet weather pushes onward through the middle of the week, and the back half doesn't seem to be much different either.

There's a few key things to keep an eye on and the first is the slow increase in moisture which will begin on Thursday.

As winds turn more from the south tomorrow we'll see that Gulf air return to the region as we head into the weekend.

It's not going to have a major impact, although it will feel a little warmer out in the morning but still mostly pleasant.

Where the moisture may have a bigger impact will be the weekend when it could open up the door for a scattering of, much needed, showers.

Plenty of us will stay dry over the weekend but Saturday night into Sunday morning we may need to keep an eye on the radar, especially if you have plans.

In the meantime it's another sunny day today with temperatures pushing in the upper 80s and lows down in the low 60s.