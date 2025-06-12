Weather remains the same for the back half of the week

Daniel Phillips

If you were looking for something new to read about the forecast this likely isn't the place to do it.

It's been a very stagnant pattern this week and Thursday won't provide anything different from what we've had the last several days.

That means that once again we'll see showers and storms firing up in the afternoon, after a hot start to the day.

The only difference between today and yesterday is maybe the showers arrive an hour or two earlier, but that's about it.

We won't get much change going through the weekend either, this pattern won't break up until late next week at the earliest.

It's honestly not the worst pattern though, it's kept temperatures a little below average for mid to late June, and as long as it's not flooding the rain is beneficial.

We're also not the only ones dealing with this, most of the Gulf Coast is dealing with similar weather so folks heading east to the beaches will need to be ready to run inside in the afternoon.

You should still be able to get a little beach time in but I would be prepared for weather to interrupt that in the afternoons.

As always be mindful of storms producing strong winds and a lot of lightning.

